Yankees' Judge reveals toe injury is torn ligament, return date uncertain

New York (AFP) – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge revealed Saturday that his right toe injury is a torn ligament, and there's no timeline for his return to Major League baseball action.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during a game against the Seattle Mariners

"I don't think too many people in here have torn a ligament in their toe," the reigning American League Most Valuable Player said before the Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers.

"If it was a quad, we'd have a better answer. If it's an oblique or hamstring, we have answers and a timeline for that.

"With how unique this injury is, and it being my back foot -- which I push off of and run off of -- it's a tough spot."

Judge hasn't played since June 3, when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium to make a catch.

Since the injury, first described as a contusion and sprain, he has received two platelet-rich plasma injections designed to promote healing.

Judge, who said he still feels pain when he walks and can't run, has yet to resume more static catching or hitting practice.

"If I could run, I'd be out there playing defense, doing my thing," he said. "But if I can't move, that's the main hurdle we have to get over."

As Judge declined to offer any timeline for his return, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was optimistic Judge would be back this season.

"Yeah, I feel like he's going to be back," Boone said.

