Miami misery continues while DC, Red Bulls win in MLS

Miami (AFP) – Inter Miami's miserable run of form continued ahead of Lionel Messi's impending arrival with a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia while there were wins for DC United and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Miami suffered a seventh straight defeat and remained rock bottom of the Eastern Conference while United upset Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati with a 3-0 home triumph.

The Red Bulls also enjoyed a surprise victory by 4-0 over Atlanta.

Miami announced on Friday that former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was set to join Messi at the club in July but when the pair arrive they will have plenty to do if the club is to have any hope of making the post-season.

Philadelphia, last season's runners-up, took the lead through a simple header from Norwegian Jakob Glesnes in the 14th minute off a corner.

Argentine Julian Carranza doubled the advantage from close range in the 39th minute and Leon Flach drilled home the third from the edge of the box on the stroke of half-time.

Finnish winger Robert Taylor pulled a goal back for Miami five minutes after the interval with a heavily deflected shot, but the visitors were never truly in the contest.

The Union wrapped up the victory in the 68th minute when Miami's David Ruiz turned a Mikael Uhre cross into his own net.

Cincinnati's 10-match unbeaten run ended at Wayne Rooney's DC United, who grabbed a 10th-minute lead through Pedro Santos.

Derrick Williams doubled the lead with a left-foot blast in the 17th minute and then, three minutes before the break, Cristian Dajome's shot crept under Cincinnati 'keeper Roman Celentano.

Cincinnati had Ian Murphy dismissed for a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

The Red Bulls continued their recovery from a poor start to the season, climbing up to 11th in the East, three points off the playoff places, with their rout of Atlanta.

Daniel Edelman fired the New York side in front with a left-foot drive in the 32nd minute and Cristian Casseres made it 2-0 with a well-taken individual effort just before half-time.

Two late goals from Frankie Amaya completed an impressive victory for interim head coach Troy Lesesne.

The Columbus Crew beat Nashville 2-0 with goals from Christian Ramirez and a Jack Maher own goal.

Later on Saturday, Western Conference leaders and reigning champions Los Angeles FC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

