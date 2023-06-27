Denis Suarez rejoins Villarreal at end of Celta Vigo deal

Barcelona (AFP) – Villarreal sealed the signing of midfielder Denis Suarez from Celta Vigo on Tuesday at the end of his contract.

Denis Suarez (R) played on loan at Espanyol last season from Celta but has now signed for Villarreal

Advertising Read more

"(Suarez) will wear the yellow shirt for the next three seasons," said Villarreal in a statement, confirming his deal up until 2026.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona youth player, 29, spent last season on loan at Espanyol, who were relegated from La Liga.

Suarez joined Villarreal in 2015 from Sevilla, before moving back to Barcelona the following year after the Catalans activated a buy-back clause they had maintained.

In his one campaign with the Yellow Submarine, Suarez thrived and helped the team reach the Europa League semi-finals and finish fourth in La Liga.

The midfielder failed to earn regular football at Camp Nou, and Barcelona loaned him to Arsenal before selling him to Celta in 2019 for 13 million euros ($14 million).

© 2023 AFP