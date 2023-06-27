Edmonton's McDavid wins third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Washington (AFP) – Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career on Monday.

The 26-year-old Canadian center, in only his eighth NHL season, also took the Ted Lindsay Award voted on by players as the NHL's most outstanding player in award ceremonies at Nashville, Tennessee.

McDavid, who led the NHL in scoring for the third consecutive season and fifth time in seven campaigns, was selected on 195 of 196 ballots by a media panel for the Hart Trophy, which he also won in 2017 and 2021.

McDavid scored 64 goals and added 89 assists over 82 games to win the Art Ross Trophy for the most points. He also captured the Rocket Richard Trophy for NHL's most goals for the first time in his career.

McDavid said he treasured the Lindsay most among his trophy haul because it came from his peers.

"I feel like this is the most prestigious award we give out, so thank you guys so much," McDavid said. "It's a privilege to share the ice with you guys."

Although the NHL's biggest prize, the Stanley Cup, went to the Vegas Golden Knights, the league passed out other top individual awards.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL Coach of the Year as voted on by a media panel, taking 79 of 82 possible votes to lead a host of winners for the Bruins.

In his first season guiding the club, the 53-year-old Canadian won an NHL record 65 games and finished with an NHL record 135 points. He became the fifth Boston coach to capture the honor.

Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender as voted on by team general managers. The 29-year-old Swede won an NHL co-best 40 games against seven defeats with NHL-bests of a 1.89 goals-against average and a 93.8% save percentage.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron, who led the NHL in faceoffs won, took the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward, the Bruins center stretching his record by capturing the award for the sixth time.

San Jose's Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the third time in his career. The 33-year-old Swede also won in media panel votes in 2012 and 2015 while with the Ottawa Senators.

Seattle's Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old Kraken forward led NHL newcomers with 24 goals and was second with 33 assists, helping his second-year club reach the playoffs for the first time.

