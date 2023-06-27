Wembanyama opts out of basketball World Cup duty with France

Basketball

French basketball chiefs were on Tuesday reassessing their strategies for the impending World Cup after teen sensation Victor Wembanyama opted out of the squad.

Victor Wembanyama ((right) made his debut for France last November under the orders of team coach Vincent Collet (left) during qualifiers for the European championships.

Advertising Read more

Wembanyama moved to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA from the French division one outfit Metropolitans 92 last week as the top young recruit.

The 19-year-old finished last season as the most valuable player and defensive player of the year in the French league. He led the division in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

However, the physical exertions of achieving those statistics had taken their toll, Wembanyana admitted.

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not careful in terms of health," Wembanyama said during an interview with the French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me too. The France team is still my focus. I want to win as many titles as possible with it. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

Wembanyama made his France national team debut last November during the qualifying campaign for the European championships.

Chance

It is understood that the France boss Vincent Collet, who coached Wembanyama at Metropolitans 92 last season, was preparing to deploy him during the World Cup which starts on 25 August.

During the tournament, France will play in Group H in Jakarta and will face Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon.

If France advances to the second phase, they will play two of the teams from Group G, consisting of Iran, Spain, Brazil, Cote d'Ivoire.

The two sides that emerge from the second round will advance to the quarter-finals and the knockout stage of the event. The final will be held on 10 September at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Wembanyama is expected to start his competitive life for the Spurs during the Summer League – the traditional warm-up for younger players on the rosters of the NBA teams.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he would decide whether the starlet features in the California Classic which starts next Monday.

The California Classic returns to Sacramento on July 3rd & 5th!



Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/YeU3sLkqoj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 31, 2023

Another Summer League takes place in Las Vegas from 7 July.

“We are talking about what he should be doing moving forward,” Popovich added. “He never stopped playing. He went right into the play-offs in the French League, and that just ended.

"He will participate in the Summer League. To what degree, we are not exactly sure yet. I have to get a better feel for where his head is at and talk to his people who have trained him his whole life."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe