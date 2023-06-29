Zhou eyes being the height of fashion post F1 career

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria) (AFP) – China's first ever Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu wants to make his mark on the circuit but he said on Thursday he would like to forge a career in fashion when he retires.

The 24-year-old Alfa Romeo driver has garnered four points going into Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in what is his second season amongst the elite.

However, his outfits have caught the eye more than his performances on the track and having taken time out at Paris Fashion Week recently he fielded almost as many questions at Thursday's press conference about that than his hopes for this weekend's race.

"I had an enjoyable time there," he said of Paris Fashion Week.

"I am not retiring any time soon and racing is my main focus for the moment.

"Obviously I have a high interest in fashion as my mother used to be a designer.

"Being in Formula One gives me a good platform for me to launch into fashion.

"So I hope I can design some things in the future."

For Zhou, though, the immediate challenge is to add some points to his and the team's tally in Austria -- something he is confident they can do.

Alfa presently lie seventh in the constructors' championship on nine points -- team-mate Valtteri Bottas has racked up five -- and are ahead of rivals such as Haas and Williams.

"The car has gone better on high-speed tracks," he said.

"We are very close to Haas and Williams, it is nice that we are closing the gap.

"We were pessimistic after the opening race in Bahrain but it is good to be seen to be fighting it out more regularly for the final two points carrying spots."

