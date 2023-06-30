Defending champions Djokovic and Rybakina target more feats at Wimbledon

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will launch a double quest at Wimbledon next week when he plays his first round match against the unseeded Argentine Pedro Cachin: a record-equalling eighth men's singles title and a record-extending 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title in 2022 when he defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final.

Advertising Read more

Elena Rybakina, last year's women's champion, will nurture more modest aspirations: to become only the sixth woman to defend her title on the grass courts in south-west London since tennis was opened to professional players in 1968.

It will be the first meeting between 36-year-old Djokovic and Pedrin who has never appeared in the main draw on the grass courts at Wimbledon.

Djokovic will be expected to breeze past the 28-year-old as he attempts to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and also move to 24 triumphs at the four Grand Slam tournament venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

The Serb is also trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win at all four sites in the same calendar year.

Challenge

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was drawn on Friday to thwart him in the final on 16 July. The 20-year-old Spaniard, who won his first grass court title at the Queen's Club in west London on 25 June, will face a tricky opener in the shape of the French veteran Jérémy Chardy.

Rybakina, who beat Ons Jabeur in the 2022 women's singles showdown to claim her first Grand Slam tournament, withdrew from the Eastbourne International on Monday citing the after effects of the virus that struck her down during the French Open in Paris earlier this month.

She has won two of her three encounters on grass with Rogers whose best result at Wimbledon came two years ago when she reached the third round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open, earlier this month will play Zhu Lin.

Swiatek, 22, withdrew from the Bad Homburg Open on Friday due to illness.

The Pole was scheduled to play in the semi-final against Lucia Bronzetti.

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out," Swiatek said in a statement on Instagram.

"I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you."

Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Panna Udvardy from Hungary and Jabeur, seeded sixth, will face Magdalena Frech from Poland.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe