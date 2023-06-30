Farrell leads six-strong Saracens contingent in England squad

London (AFP) – Captain Owen Farrell was one of six Saracens players drafted into England's 41-man training squad as Steve Borthwick ramps up preparations for the World Cup.

Elliot Daly, Ben Earl, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Max Malins are also included from the English champions.

Sale's Tom Curry, George Ford, Jonny Hill, Bevan Rodd and Manu Tuilagi will also join the camp on Sunday after their mandatory rest periods following defeat to Saracens in the Premiership rugby final last month.

"We’re excited to be able to bring a full training squad together for the first time and focus on the next stage of our World Cup preparations,” said Borthwick.

“I am pleased with the balance of the squad, which blends experience with youth.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is not included with the hooker set to miss the tournament in France due to a shoulder injury.

"Despite all his incredible work and progress, Luke’s shoulder has not improved sufficiently for him to be considered for selection for the World Cup," added Borthwick.

Mako and Billy Vunipola, Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker remain in contention despite not being in the training squad as they continue to recover from injury.

Borthwick will name his final squad of 33 players on August 7, who will bid to go one better than 2019 when they were beaten by South Africa in the final.

England face Wales twice, Ireland and Fiji in August before launching their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

