Wembanyama gets warm welcome in first practice with Spurs

Washington (AFP) – Top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama said Friday he felt good after his first practice with the San Antonio Spurs and received a warm welcome that excited him for actual games.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, considered the greatest NBA prospect since four-time Most Valuable Player LeBron James, joined his new teammates ahead of next week's start of Summer League contests.

"Felt really good," Wembanyama told reporters after the workout. "I had a warm welcome with the guys and I just can't wait."

The 7-foot-4 (2.24m) center will join the Spurs in Las Vegas, where they are set to face the Charlotte Hornets next Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

That would send Wembanyama against second overall pick Brandon Miller of Charlotte and third selection Scoot Henderson of Portland.

Wembanyama said he expects to play one or two games in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama said he felt even better about his selection by the Spurs after getting some time with other players on the court.

"I was told beforehand there was a good dynamic with the team on and off the court and I started to feel it already," Wembanyama said.

"It just makes me even more certain that this is a good environment."

It has been a whirlwind arrival from France for the teen superstar, who was hailed in San Antonio by fans and the focus of attention for days at last week's NBA Draft in New York.

"Every day has been different ever since I stepped in the States," said Wembanyama. "I think I've spent more time with the media than on the court. I'm glad it's beginning to settle down a little bit."

