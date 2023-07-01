Cerundolo claims ATP title in Eastbourne

Eastbourne (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo claimed his second ATP Tour title at the Eastbourne International by beating American Tommy Paul 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for the second of two victories on Saturday.

Cerundolo had finished off his semi-final victory over Mackenzie McDonald earlier in the day by winning the one game he needed after rain prevented completion of the semi-finals on Friday.

Paul then eased past Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in straight sets but fell short against the world number 19.

Cerundolo's only previous title came on the clay of Bastad last year.

