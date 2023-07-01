England women draw blank in World Cup warm-up

Milton Keynes (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's women were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal in their final game before jetting off to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this month.

Portugal have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, but were still expected to be swatted aside by the European champions in Milton Keynes.

Sarina Wiegman named her strongest available side with captain Millie Bright still sidelined by injury.

But the Lionesses struggled to break down the Portuguese defence.

Georgia Stanway hit the crossbar and Lucy Bronze also hit the woodwork either side of half-time.

Wiegman started Rachel Daly ahead of Alessia Russo in the battle to be the first-choice starting striker for the World Cup.

But Russo came off the bench and nearly won the game when her effort was cleared off the line late on.

England will face Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Australia on 14 July, eight days before their opening group game with Haiti.

Wiegman's women also face Denmark and China in Group D.

Portugal take on holders the USA, the Netherlands and Vietnam in Group E.

