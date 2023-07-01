Khawaja and Smith fall as England rally in 2nd Ashes Test

London (AFP) – Australia's Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith became the latest batsmen at Lord's to fall to the short ball as England bounced back in the second Test on Saturday.

England's Stuart Broad (R) is congratulated by captain Ben Stokes (L) after dismissing Australia's Usman Khawaja in the second Ashes Test at Lord's

Ashes holders Australia were well-placed at 187-2, but then lost three wickets for 10 runs as they slumped to 197-5 on the fourth day of the Test.

At lunch, Australia were 222-5 -- a sizeable lead of 313 runs -- with Cameron Green (15 not out) and Alex Carey (10 not out).

The most any side have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Lord's is West Indies' 344-1 in 1984, which featured a superb unbeaten double century by Gordon Greenidge.

But Ben Stokes's men were still in this game -- in the past year they have achieved three of England's highest fourth-innings run chases, including a national record 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022.

Khawaja fell for 77 to spark the collapse when he spooned a Stuart Broad bouncer straight to fine leg.

It was an out-of-character shot by the left-handed opener, who had repeatedly ducked the bouncer earlier in a 187-ball innings featuring 12 fours.

New batsman Travis Head was then dropped first ball by James Anderson in the gully off fast bowler Josh Tongue.

But the next delivery saw Smith, on 34, hook a Tongue bouncer straight to Zak Crawley at deep backward square.

Head, often vulnerable to the short ball, then fell for just seven when the left-hander fended at a rising delivery from Broad, with Joe Root holding a superb one-handed catch at short leg.

Several England batsmen had been severely criticised by former players after falling to an obvious hooking trap in their first innings, with some pundits questioning whether the hosts 'Bazball' attacking style had gone to their heads.

But the dismissals of experienced duo Khawaja and Smith were proof that Australia could also be bounced out.

Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series, resumed on 130-2, a lead of 221 runs.

Only once in Test history has a side come from 2-0 down to triumph in a series.

The Australia team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, turned the tables on England to win an Ashes campaign 3-2.

Khawaja, who made scores of 141 and 65 in Australia's thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston last week, started Saturday unbeaten on 58.

Smith was six not out following his 110 in Australia's first-innings 416.

The third-wicket duo made a sound start on Saturday before England's short-ball tactics started to have an effect, with Khawaja dropped on 72 by Jonny Bairstow after a miscued pull off Ollie Robinson.

