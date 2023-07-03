Brighton sign Dutch goalkeeper Verbruggen from Anderlecht

London (AFP) – Brighton announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on Monday.

The 20-year-old will reportedly cost the Seagulls £16 million ($20 million) and has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Verbruggen was named player of the season at Anderlecht last season despite only breaking into the first team in December.

He helped the Belgian giants reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and earned a call-up to the Netherlands senior squad for the first time in March.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for European football for the first time in the club's history.

But manager Roberto De Zerbi dropped Spanish international Robert Sanchez as his number one midway through the season in favour of Jason Steele's ability to pass out from the back.

"I am very pleased to have signed Bart," said De Zerbi. "He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

"He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years."

Verbruggen becomes Brighton's fourth signing of the transfer window, following Brazilian forward Joao Pedro and midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud.

© 2023 AFP