Hodgson to remain as Crystal Palace manager

London (AFP) – Roy Hodgson has targeted a top-half Premier League finish after Crystal Palace confirmed on Monday he will remain in charge of the Eagles next season.

The former England manager, who will celebrate his 76th birthday in August, returned to Palace in March following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Hodgson's arrival inspired an upturn in Palace's form as they pulled away from a relegation battle to finish 11th in the Premier League.

"I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me," Hodgson told the club's website.

"I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It's a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

"As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish."

Palace have not finished in the top 10 of the Premier League since 2014/15.

Hodgson took charge of his boyhood club between 2017 and 2021 before seeming to bring his long and illustrious coaching career to an end when he left Palace two years ago.

But he returned to the dugout in a short spell at Watford in 2022 before agreeing to come back to Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Roy's record as manager speaks for itself.

"His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances."

