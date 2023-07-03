Swiatek sweeps past Zhu into second round at Wimbledon

2023 Wimbledon

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek shrugged off a 20-minute rain delay on Monday to cruise into the second round at Wimbledon.

Top seed Iga Swiatek eased into the second round at Wimbledon following a straight sets victory over Lin Zhu from China.

Advertising Read more

The 22-year-old Pole, having claimed the first set 6-1 against Lin Zhu, had just broken serve to lead 4-3 in the second set when the rain started to fall on No 1 Court.

The players were ordered off and when they returned Swiatek held service to extend her lead to 5-3.

Zhu, who had shown signs of resistance towards the end of the first set, was out of the tournament a few minutes later.

“I feel really kind of confident," said Swiatek after her 81-minute victory. "I felt like I did a really good job adjusting to grass.

"I wanted to see how today was going to go and when I came on court, it felt amazing.

“I’m just happy to be here and happy to be able to play my own game.”

Return

Swiatek suffered a scare last week when she went down with a fever and suspected food poisoning just before her semi-final at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

“I’m happy that I had time to recover,” added Swiatek who won the French Open last month in Paris.

“Before a Grand Slam, you never want to risk being too fatigued, so I think we did everything well and I feel prepared.

"I had a chance to practise on Sunday and it has been all good. I feel like I’m in the rhythm.”

Swiatek will play either the Spaniard Sara Torribes Tormo or the Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in the last 32.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, fourth seed Jessica Pegula took three sets to get past her fellow American Lauren Davis. Pegula took the decider 6-3 to end two hours and 20 minutes of combat. Fifth seed Caroline Garcia was a tad more expedite.

The Frenchwoman, who reached the last-16 in 2022, saw off Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3 in 84 minutes.

In the men's draw, seventh seed Andrey Rublev disposed of the unseeded Australian Max Purcell in straight sets and 17th seed Huberet Hurkacz had too much firepower for the veteran Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe