2023 Wimbledon

A Williams sister was in action and Novak Djokovic was away from it. But what will that absence do to the minds of the other men?

Venus Williams lost in the first round at Wimbledon but her legacy was hailed by world number one Iga Swiatek as well as former number one Victoria Azarenka.

It's ours

Between 2000 and 2010, Venus or Serena Williams won the women's singles title at Wimbledon eight times. Only Maria Sharapova in 2004 and Amélie Mauresmo in 2006 interrupted the Williamsisation of the crown. Serena uncoupled from tennis tearfully last year but Venus, 43, bangs on gamefully. She played in the opening round at the 2023 championships against Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and though she lost, long live the queen. Iga Swiatek, the current numero uno of the scene, was suitably awestruck. "I admire she still finds motivation to play," gushed the Pole who is bidding for her first title at Wimbledon. "I think it's amazing. She really must love the game like truly." Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam tournament last month when she claimed the French Open for a third time. "I just really admire that she's playing because I can't imagine how I'm going to be in, like, 10 or 15 years," added the 22-year-old. "But I hope I'm still going to find joy in playing and in competing."

Venus not taking the rise

Venus was informed that a young player – let's call her Iga Swiatek - was unaware of her forthright stance and campaigning many years ago to get equal pay at Wimbledon. Saddened Ms Williams? "I don't think any woman should have to worry about if they're getting paid equal," she harrumphed. "I'm very happy that no woman against at a Grand slam has to even concern herself with that. She can just play tennis."

Over to you Ms Azarenka

A former world number one, Victoria Azarenka, was asked her views on Venus and Serena Williams. "They changed the women's game," she said. "They took it to another level. I played with them when they were already at the top. The impact is huge." But there's more. "Serena and Venus, I feel like they have always had their own road. They chose their own path. They opened doors that probably weren't open for other people earlier. So to me it's amazing." Tribute indeed.

It really has come to this

So Wimbledon has finally got round to realising that biology might hamper some women at a certain time of the month. Is this a recent thing? And the powers that be have relented on the all-white thing which they have made their shtick over the years. "It's a thoughtful addition," said Azarenka. "Because there are obvious situations that can be tricky and uncomfortable. It's a very thoughtful addition to the rules."

Doing alright

Fresh from freaking out the next big thing Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals at the French Open, Novak Djokovic has gone medieval on the minds of the wannabes. The 36-year-old Serb skipped the grass court tournaments in the three weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon to go hiking around the Azores with his good lady. The defending champion revealed that as others toiled he unwound with his belle. "It's fantastic. Amazing people," said Djokovic of his travels after his straight sets win over Pedro Cachin. "Amazing food. Amazing people. Very friendly." Well, if Lionel Messi can big up Saudi Arabia, why can't the world's most successful tennis player fire out a compliment or two?

