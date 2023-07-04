Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title bid in ruthless mood

London (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz made a confident start to his bid for a first Wimbledon title as the world number one routed French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

Alcaraz's emphatic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 first round victory underlined his status as the main challenger to reigning champion Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old, who has five titles to his name already this season, is in fine form after winning his maiden grass-court trophy at Queen's Club last month.

Although Alcaraz, who won the US Open last year, sits top of the world rankings, Djokovic is the man to beat as he chases an eighth Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard is seeded to meet world number two Djokovic in a blockbuster final at the All England Club.

Alcaraz, who made the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2022, was just five when Chardy played his first match at the tournament in 2008.

Chardy, a former Wimbledon junior champion, will retire from singles tournaments after this year's event.

The 36-year-old was no match for Alcaraz, whose potent combination of power, speed and a deft drop-shot makes him a formidable force on all surfaces.

Under the Court One roof, which was closed due to rain, Alcaraz refused to give London-based Chardy a farewell party in front of his friends and family.

As rain thundered down on the roof, Alcaraz unleased a barrage of booming forehands as he sped through the first set in just 22 minutes.

Chardy finally got on the scoreboard in the third game of the second set, but Alcaraz kept his foot on the gas to seal a resounding victory.

In the second round, Alcaraz faces the winner of the all-French clash between Alexandre Muller and Arthur Rinderknech.

© 2023 AFP