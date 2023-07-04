Brentford splash club record fee for Wolves defender Collins

London (AFP) – Brentford signed Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolves for a club record £23 million ($29 million) fee on Tuesday.

Collins agreed a six-year contract with the Premier League club after spending just one season at Molineux.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Stoke and Burnley, will be the "perfect" Brentford player according to Bees boss Thomas Frank.

"He's a very talented centre-back and still young. He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot," Frank said.

"His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

"His character is really good. He will fit into our culture, I have no doubt about that.

"I see leadership potential in Nathan. He's a perfect Brentford player, hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn."

Brentford are looking build on their highest-ever league finish after they ended the 2022-23 campaign in ninth place.

"It's a club on the rise and I can see where they want to go. It's exciting to be here," Collins said.

The arrival of Collins comes after Brentford signed goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg, with Kevin Schade's loan from the Bundesliga side made permanent.

© 2023 AFP