'Lucky guy' Alcaraz beats Frenchman Chardy to reach second round at Wimbledon

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz anointed himself a lucky guy after moving into the second round at Wimbledon following a straight sets victory over the French veteran Jérémy Chardy.

"It's really beautiful to play here," said the 20-year-old Spaniard after his 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory under the roof on Court 1.

"I have good memories from last year in Wimbledon and I am happy to have people supporting me around the world. I am a lucky guy to have these fans here supporting me ... I am a lucky guy."

Good fortune had little to do with his explosive start to the first round encounter. Talent seared the remnants of what posed as Chardy's skillset.

His big flat serve was rendered ineffective as Alcaraz absorbed the power and dispatched missiles of his own.

The world number one was 5-0 up within 19 minutes. And he pocketed the opening set three minutes later.

Chardy, who has dropped down the rankings from a career high of 25, flirted with a two chances to get on the scoreboard in the opening game of the second set. But he failed on both occasions as Alcaraz continued the streak

There was a roar from the crowd and Chardy lifted his racquet in triumph when he got on the board after 36 minutes of play.

A carnage appeared imminent when Alcaraz claimed the second 6-2 but Chardy - encouraged by the neutrals - began to delve into a past where he moved stylishly and took the initiative.

He won his service games more confidently and eventually broke Alcaraz to lead 4-2.

It was a short rebellion though. Alcaraz broke back and levelled at 4-4. He captured Chardy's serve again to lead 6-5 and wrapped up proceedings with two aces.

In the women's draw, defending champion Elena Rybakina came from a set down to see off the unseeded American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Rybakina, seeded third, pulled out of the Eastbourne International last week citing the after effects of a virus that she picked up at the French Open in Paris.

And it appeared she was still afflicted during the first set against Rogers. But the 25-year-old from Kazakhstan broke early in the second set and ramped up the power to cruise through the final two sets and into the second round.

Last year's beaten finalist Ons Jabeur also advanced. The sixth seed from Tunisia had too much guile for the unseeded Pole Magdalena Frech to ease into the second round 6-3, 6-3 after 74 minutes.

