Two-time champion Murray sweeps into Wimbledon second round

London (AFP) – Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday.

Running man: Andy Murray in action against Ryan Peniston © Adrian DENNIS / AFP
Former world number one Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world number 268.

"It's amazing to be back on Centre Court again," said Murray.

"I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs."

He added: "It's a long time since I felt this good coming into an event as the last few years have been challenging.

"Hopefully I am fit and ready enough for a good run."

Once Murray broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set under the roof of Centre Court at a rain-lashed All England Club, there was little doubt over the outcome.

He swept through the second set on the back of three breaks of serve and was 2-0 ahead in the third before Peniston stopped the bleeding.

It was too little, too late for Peniston as Murray broke again for 4-1 on his way to securing his 199th Grand Slam match win.

Murray faces a tougher test in the second round where he will play fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

