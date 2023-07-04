Two-time champion Murray sweeps into Wimbledon second round
London (AFP) – Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday.
Former world number one Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.
Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world number 268.
"It's amazing to be back on Centre Court again," said Murray.
"I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs."
He added: "It's a long time since I felt this good coming into an event as the last few years have been challenging.
"Hopefully I am fit and ready enough for a good run."
Once Murray broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set under the roof of Centre Court at a rain-lashed All England Club, there was little doubt over the outcome.
He swept through the second set on the back of three breaks of serve and was 2-0 ahead in the third before Peniston stopped the bleeding.
It was too little, too late for Peniston as Murray broke again for 4-1 on his way to securing his 199th Grand Slam match win.
Murray faces a tougher test in the second round where he will play fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open winner Dominic Thiem.
