Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 2 - the land that global warming forgot

2023 Wimbledon

Disruption, disruption, disruption. All because of the rain. And it's been chilly too. But the sun shines when Roger is around.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer (centre) was given a standing ovation when he went to take up his seat next to the Princess of Wales (left) in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Advertising Read more

To have and have not

Second day and we're going filmic. Or is that literary? Whichever. We're certainly not going to get earnest. There used to be an alluring democracy about the universe at Wimbledon. When it rained, everyone suffered. Nowadays, those days are gone. For when the heavens open, the inferior beings are forlorn. If a player isn't scheduled on Centre Court or Court 1 - which both have a roof - they must struggle with the hoi polloi waiting for more clement moments. There were a few good tussles inside the domes. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz spanked the ball around against Jérémy Chardy on Court 1 and won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. Still oozing the odour of the victor, the on-court interviewer asked the 20-year-old if playing under the roof changed much. Poor lamb. He who had displayed confidence and panache showed the first signs of uncertainty with what must have appeared a trick question. He gathered himself though and replied: "It does not change much. I still have to focus." The kid is going places.

Chardy farewell

And so au revoir Monsieur Jérémy Chardy. The 36-year-old Frenchman stepped away from 18 years on the singles circuit after his straight sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz. During his heyday, Chardy played for the France Davis Cup team and reached 25 in the ATP rankings. His sole title came in 2009 on the clay at the Stuttgart Open. He will play in the doubles with Ugo Humbert who will be coaching from now on. Bon courage.

Softly, Softly

Things, it is said, are done discretely at Wimbledon. The review is not so sure. Seeking shelter from the downpour, we were sidling past Court 18 when all of a sudden there was a hush followed by an instant phalanx of big umbrellas sporting the Wimbledon colours of green and purple emblazoned with "Security". Who needed such /ubtle protection? Kate, Princess of Wales. She was whisked away and rightly so. She had a rendez-vous on Centre Court with other members of royalty - Roger Federer.

Generation game

Not so long ago Roger Federer was battling away at Wimbledon against the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. But the eight-time champion has gone upstairs. He was given a standing ovation on Centre Court when he entered to take his seat between Kate and his wife Mirka. It was all very emotional and Federer seemed again that gawky kid who blubbed like a baby after winning his first Wimbledon in 2003. Djokovic will have the records but Federer will forever possess the hearts.

Knight goes gently

Andy Murray was given a knighthood in 2016 for winning three Grand Slam tournaments as well as golds at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. But we suspect it won't stop at Sir Andy. The knight shall become a lord. Soon after his straight sets victory over fellow Briton Ryan Peniston, Murray was quizzed about how the 27-year-old should develop his game. "I don't really feel comfortable sharing that here," said Murray. "If his team or he ever wants to discuss his game or what it is that I feel - I'd probably give a better perspective now having played against him of the things he could maybe work on a little bit - I would always be there to give that advice. But it just really doesn't feel appropriate for me to do it sitting here just now." Top class.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe