Canada and Guatemala through, agony for Guadeloupe

Miami (AFP) – Canada and Guatemala moved into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with action-packed wins on Tuesday while there was agony for Guadeloupe who crashed out.

Canada took care of business with a 4-2 win over Cuba in Houston, but the drama was in New Jersey where Guatemala came from 2-1 down to beat Guadeloupe 3-2 with two goals in the last 20 minutes.

Guadeloupe, who have played some of the most entertaining football of the tournament, were top of the group with 20 minutes to go and would have still qualified with a draw if Matthias Phaeton had not his 88th minute penalty saved.

The results mean that Canada will face the United States while Guatemala will play Jamaica -- with both games on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Red Bull Arena was packed with loud and passionate Guatemala fans, but their hearts sank when Andrew Gravillon headed Guadeloupe into a 27th minute lead.

Guatemala fought back though, drawing level 12 minutes later with a superb glancing header from striker Rubio Rubin.

Then came a bizarre incident where Jordan Leborgne scored for Guadeloupe, but the effort was ruled out for handball.

The VAR review of the incident, however, spotted handling by a defender in the same move and a penalty was awarded and after a fan delayed the spot kick by running on the field, Ange-Freddy Plumain kept his composure to convert and make it 2-1 for the Caribbean side.

Plumain celebrated his goal in front of the Guatemala fans, resulting in a shower of debris being thrown on to the field.

But the anger of the Central Americans soon turned to hope when Rubio levelled in the 70th minute, tapping in a low cross from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after a defense-splitting pass from Pedro Altan.

The winner came in the 75th minute when a poor clearance was pounced on by Carlos Mejia on the edge of the box and he twisted and turned to create space before unleashing a superb drive.

That goal saw Guadeloupe sink from first to third in the group, but then a handball by Marlon Sequen handed a lifeline. However, Phaeton's penalty was saved by Nicholas Hagen, securing a place in the last eight for Guatemala.

Having drawn their opening two games, Canada needed a win against already-eliminated Cuba and they did so with little trouble.

A 21st minute penalty from Junior Hoilett put John Herdman's team on their way and Jonathan Osorio doubled the lead five minutes later, tapping in a low cross to the back post from Lucas Cavallini.

Cuba pulled a goal back with a Luis Paradela penalty just before the break but straight after the interval, Jayden Nelson restored Canada's two goal advantage tapping in after a fumble from Cuba keeper Sandy Sanchez.

Liam Millar made it 4-1 in the 61st, and although Maikel Reyes scored another penalty for Cuba in the 89th minute it was just a consolation.

Later on Tuesday, in group C, Panama take on El Salvador while Costa Rica face Martinique.

