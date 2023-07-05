Djokovic surges past Thompson into third round at Wimbledon

2023 Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic moved into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday following a straight sets triumph over the unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson.

Djokovic, seeking a record equalling eighth title at Wimbledon and a record 24th singles championship at the four Grand Slam tournament venues, won 6-3, 7-6 ,7-5.

The 36-year-old Serb beame the third player in history to reach 350 Grand Slam match wins — joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saw off Dominic Thiem in a fifth set tiebreak while third seed Daniil Medvedev had too much firepower for the 20-year-old Briton Arthur Fery. The Russian won 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

"I actually didn't feel amazing in my tennis today," said Medvedev. "But a win is a win, so I'm happy to be through."

The Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe both reached the second round but in contrasting fashion. The ninth-seeded Fritz beat Yannick Hanfmann from Germany in five sets while Tiafoe, the 10th seed, defeated Yibing Wu from China in straight sets.

"I didn't think I played unbelievable but I played a pretty solid level," said Tiafoe.

"To be able to get through in straights is always great. Less time spent on court is always the best. Especially since I have to play again on Thursday.

"I'm happy. I don't want to blow my load in the first round. I want to keep getting better each round."

In the women's draw, top seed Iga Swiatek breezed past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 into the third round.

"It was another solid performance from me so I'm pretty happy with the result and how I played," said the 22-year-old Pole.

"It's never easy to play against Sara because she runs to everything, she's always kind of resetting the rally. But I wanted to be patient. I really used my power today. That was a great match for me."

Elsewhere in the women's draw, there was a surprise as the eighth seed Maria Sakkari went down in three sets to Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine but the French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia moved into the second round.

The 27-year-old Brazilian came from a set down to beat Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

