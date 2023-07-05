Enrique expected as new Paris Saint-Germain coach after Galtier departs

French football

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is scheduled to be installed on Wednesday as the new head coach at French champions Paris-Saint Germain following the departure of Christophe Galtier.

Enrique, 53, quit his post as boss of the Spain national team after they were eliminated by Morocco in the last-16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Spaniard - who led Barcelona to nine trophies including the 2016 Champions League - will become the sixth manager at PSG since it was taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in March 2012.

Though PSG have dominated the domestic scene securing nine Ligue 1 titles in 11 years, the outfit has failed to make an impact in the Champions League - European club football's most prestigious tournament.

They reached the final in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel but were beaten by Bayern Munich.

Galtier took over in July 2022 with a brief to triumph in the Champions League but despite sending out sides featuring Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the team slumped out of the competition in the last-16.

Galtier has also been accused of racally offensive comments during his time as Nice boss between 2021 and 2022.

"The entire Paris Saint-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and João Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season," said a PSG statement on Wednesday. "We wish them all the best for their future careers."

As well as the 2023 Ligue 1 crown, Galtier steered the team to the 2022 Trophée des Champions - the French Super Cup.

One of Enrique's first assignments will be to convince Mbappé to remain at the club beyond his contract.

Questions over his future increased last month when it emerged that the 24-year-old France skipper had sent a letter to PSG's supremos stating that he wanted to leave at the end of the 2023/24 season and preferred not to activate the contract option of a third year to stay until the summer of 2025.

PSG sources immediately raised the prospect of selling the player in order to avoid losing him without a hefty transfer fee.

