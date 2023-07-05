New PSG boss Enrique vows to put youth and offence at centre of vision for glory

French football

Freshly-anointed Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on Wednesday installed youthful dynamism and an attacking philosophy at the heart of his template for glory with the French champions.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique was named as the new head coach at the French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 53-year-old Spaniard was unveiled at the club's new training centre in Poissy on the south-western fringes of Paris just hours after his predecessor Christophe Galtier was officially dispatched.

"PSG has invested a lot in young people," said Enrique. "These youngsters are very lucky. I'm one of those coaches who puts his trust in young people. I want them to commit. I invite them to be over-ambitious. I love that, I love giving them their chance.

"An offensive identity is non-negotiable," he added. "That's my philosophy. My job is to get the best out of my players individually and collectively."

Chance

Several youngsters such as Hugo Etikite and Warren Zaire-Emery featured alongside established veterans such as Neymar and Lionel Messi during the surge to the 2023 Ligue 1 crown.

However, that trophy nor the French Super Cup was enough to save Galtier from the axe.

The Frenchman's failure to push the side into the latter stages of the Champions League blotted his copybook with the PSG supremos.

And just hours before Enrique's investiture, Galtier was officially shown the door.

"The entire Paris Saint-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and João Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season," said a PSG statement. "We wish them all the best for their future careers."

Renown

Enrique, a former Spain international, sports a more lustrous sheen than Galtier. He led the national team to the last-16 at the 2022 World Cup after overseeing Barcelona between 2014 and 2017 when the Catalans won nine trophies including two La Liga titles and the 2016 Champions League.

"I'm delighted to be coming to Paris for a new experience," Enrique added. "It's so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and above all to coach PSG."

Whether Kylian Mbappé will be part of the team that starts the 2023/24 season remains in the balance.

Last month, the 24-year-old France skipper told club bosses that he had no intention of activating a contract extension to stay for the 2024/25 season.

Piqued executives have said they might sanction the sale of the striker this summer rather than allowing him to leave as a free agent in June 2024.

"My position is very clear," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi. "If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can't do that."

