England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

Leeds (United Kingdom) (AFP) – "This is going to be wild," laughed Australia cricket fan Joel Guy as he stepped into the Headingley bear pit on Thursday for the latest chapter of an increasingly bitter Ashes series.

Australia's Steven Smith is given out for 22 runs

From an hour before play, England fans in Leeds, northern England, were champing at the bit to let Australia's players know how they felt about the incident on the final day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday that brought a previously good-natured series to boiling point.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sparking accusations of breaking the "spirit of cricket" and causing a diplomatic incident, with the prime ministers of both countries weighing in.

Guy said he felt the incident was "pretty poor" by Australia captain Pat Cummins, but added there was "definitely some hypocrisy" from England, with Bairstow having previously attempted "something similar."

The incident riled up a Lord's crowd usually known for its reserve, with MCC members even heckling the Australian players as they went to the dressing rooms.

Headingley, by contrast, is known to be a rowdy arena at the best of times, particularly its Western Terrace.

Simon Woolrych, 56, from London, was one of the early arrivals in the stand, but said the blame for Sunday's incident lay with Bairstow.

However, "Australia missed out on a moment of greatness. He (Cummins) could've waived the appeal and it would've elevated the whole game," he told AFP.

"They've just labelled themselves as Australian again. It's fired up the fans for sure," he added, as supporters around him refreshed themselves with the first of many pints.

Australia fan Olivia Turner, dressed in green and gold, was at Lord's and was expecting a lot of attention throughout Thursday.

"When you were walking to the toilet you were copping it a bit," she recalled of Lord's. "We've already got a few remarks, in the shirts, but apparently we're in the safe section.

"It's all part of it. I'm ready for it."

'Part of the fun'

The first sign of things to come arrived half-an-hour before play, as England fans roundly booed when Carey's name was read out.

Australian fans cheer a six from Mitchell Marsh © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, England deprived the Western Terrace of the opportunity to taunt Australia's fielders.

"We can still give Aussies stick if we want to, but it's not all about giving Aussies stick, that's only part of the fun," said John Staniforth, 55.

The home fans were soon on their feet when Australia opener David Warner was caught in the slips.

"The first ball goes for four and it all looked worrying, then four balls later you are cheering "cheerio", you can't ask for a better start," said Woolrych.

A hush descended as Australia, who are 2-0 up in the best-of-five series, found their rhythm, but the arrival of fast bowler Mark Wood and his 95mph rockets soon had them fired up again.

That climaxed with the spectacular wicket of Usman Khawaja, whose stumps were splattered by another Wood missile, bringing Steve Smith, England's tormentor-in-chief, to the middle.

Smith is celebrating his 100th Test match, but deference was in short supply on the Western Terrace.

They welcomed the star batsman to the crease with a rendition of "we saw you crying on the tele," in reference to his infamous press conference after being stripped of the captaincy following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa

"I'll clap him but hope he gets out for nowt," joked John Tough, from County Durham in northeast England.

He didn't get his wish, but Smith was out for just 22 after edging Stuart Broad.

Smith unsuccessfully reviewed the decision, sparking a chant of "same old Aussies, always cheating" on the Western Terrace as the batsman exited the stage.

"It's hostile, but it's cricket hostile," joked Woolrych.

"It's not exactly Millwall away," he added, in a reference to the English football club known for its aggressive supporters.

© 2023 AFP