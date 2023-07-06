Pogacar wins sixth stage of 2023 Tour de France as Vingegaard dons yellow jersey

2023 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to revive some suspense in cycling's most prestigious race.

“I would not say revenge, but it’s good to win today and take back some time," Pogacar said after completing the 145 kilometres between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque in three hours 54 minutes and 27 seconds.

"I feel a little bit of relief and feel much better now.”

On Wednesday between Pau and Laruns, Pogacar fell one minute behind last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard.

But though Vingegaard claimed the race leader's yellow jersey on Thursday, Pogecar's victory - the 10th stage win of his career - leaves him in second place overall 25 seconds behind the Dane.

"I would say it’s almost perfect the gap," added Pogacar who won the race in 2020 and 2021.

"It’s going to be a big, big battle until the last stage,” Pogacar said.

Jai Hindley, who sported the yellow jersey at the start of racing on Thursday, dropped to third place overall, one minute, 34 seconds off the pace.

Friday's seventh stage takes place between takes palce between Mont de Marsan and Bordeaux.

