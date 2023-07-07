Philipsen claims Stage 7 of Tour de France as top trio remain unchanged

2023 Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen won the seventh stage of the 2023 Tour de France on Friday following a mass sprint for the finish line in Bordeaux.

The 25-year-old Belgian completed the 170 kilometres from Mont de Marsan in three hours, 46 minutes and 28 seconds.

It was his third win of the 2023 Tour after triumphs on Stage 4 between Dax and Nagoro on 4 July and Stage 3 between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne the previous day.

“If you told me this one week ago I would think you're crazy," said the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider.

"But so far it’s a dream for us, a dream Tour and we will just continue and hopefully we can add another one,” Philipsen added.

Mark Cavendish of the Astana-Qazaqstan team finished the stage in second place and Biniam Girmay, who rides for the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty outfit was third while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall race leader's yellow jersey.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar is second, 25 seconds behind Vingegaard and Jai Hindley is third.

Saturday's Stage 8 will take the riders 201km between Libourne and Limoges.

