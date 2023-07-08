Jamaica's Jackson sets fastest time of year in women's 100m

Kingston (Jamaica) (AFP) – Shericka Jackson ran the fastest time of the year as she won the women's 100m at the Jamaican national championships on Friday with a personal best of 10.65 seconds.

Jackson's time eclipsed the previous fastest of 2023, the 10.71 set by American Sha'Carri Richardson on Thursday at the US athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jackson, the World Championships silver medalist in Eugene last year, blew away a quality field at the national stadium to win the first half of the sprint double, beating her previous best of 10.71 seconds with the fifth-fastest time in history.

Shashalee Forbes was second with 10.96 seconds and Natasha Morrison third in 10.98 seconds and they will join defending World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m in Budapest, Hungary in August.

The 28-year-old Jackson, who won Olympic gold in Rio as part of the 4x100m Jamaica relay, last year became the fastest in the world at 200m with her 21.45 at the worlds in Eugene, putting her second quickest all-time behind Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record 21.34.

