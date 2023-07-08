Pedersen wins eighth stage of 2023 Tour de France as Cavendish crashes out

2023 Tour de France

Mads Pedersen won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday thwarting Jasper Philipsen from claiming back-to-back victories. The The Lidl-Trek rider completed the 201 kilometres between Libourne and Limoges in four hours, 12 minutes and 26 seconds.

"It was long sprint," said the 27-year-old Dane. "The final stretch was very painful. Jasper would have had to do a great sprint to overtake me.

"It doesn’t matter winning by a large margin or by a small one. Regardless of this, it’s beautiful to win at the Tour."

Earlier during the stage, the veteran Mark Cavendish crashed out of the race. The 38-year-old former world champion hit the ground with 64 kilometers left. TV images showed the Briton lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain.

He had been hoping to notch up a 35th stage win - a record for the most career stage wins at the Tour de France before retiring at the end of the season.

"For me it was a pleasure to be able to ride with Mark," said Pedersen. "I always had a good relationship with him in the peloton. It's so sad for a legend to finish the Tour like this and hopefully I can do some of the last races he does."

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the race leader's yellow jersey while the two-time champion Tadej Pogacar lies second 25 seconds behind.

The ninth stage of cycling's most prestigious race takes place between Saint- Léonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome.

