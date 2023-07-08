Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 5 - Oldies day and Jabeur meets Beckham

2023 Wimbledon

With Roger Federer now frequenting the Royal Box at Wimbledon and Rafa Nadal injured, there was a touch of yesteryear in the men's tournament with a troika of star thirty-somethings in action. Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic all showing their genius. And one of them was bound to go into the fourth round too.

Andy out

Andy Murray revved up the crowd on Centre Court during his battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The place was packed and cheering for the 36-year-old who won in 2013 and 2016. One particularly vocal supporter was the actor Tom Hiddleston – known intergalactically for his role as Loki in the Thor movies. He was happy to bark out: "Come on Andy" as the Briton started to flail against the fifth seed in the final set. We particularly liked one comment from another in the throng as Murray was bouncing the ball studiously before a serve: "Take your time, son," suggested the wag. If only it had brought success.

Respect

Very smooth was Stefanos Tsitsipas as he negotiated the grit that is Andy Murray and grief that can come from not handling the Centre Court occasion appropriately. Tsitsipas showed maturity beyond his 25 years as he went about deconstructing the 36-year-old Briton. The clenched fists weren't too provocative and there was no snarling or scowling disdainfully. "I looked up to him as well as Roger, Novak and Rafa when I was growing up," said the youngster. "It's never easy against him. I'm impressed by how he holds up after his operations on his hip. I wish him all the best." The crowd loved that and applauded. Smart stuff.

Stan out as Novak press

Aware that the Wimbledon supremos do wacky things like close the roof, turn the lights on and then kick you out at 11pm, Novak Djokovic seemed in such a hurry to finish his third round match with Stan Wawrinka. The 36-year-old had no pity for the old man. He was 6-3, 6-1 up 67 minutes. Wawrinka was a tad more stubborn in the third set. The 38-year-old took Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the third – which he lost. All over for Stan in straight sets and before 11pm too.

Iga express

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek looked visibly affronted during her match against the 30th seed Petra Martic on Centre Court. The 22-year-old Pole served for the match at 5-4 up in the second set and the 32-year-old Croatian had the temerity to level at 5-5. You could see Swiatek's brows furrowing and a lip being chewed. Within minutes it was the changeover and Martic had just been divested of her own service game. Swiatek, 6-5 up, did not entertain the tiebreak option.

Ons over the moon

On the subject of swift executions, sixth seed Ons Jabeur dished out one of the most brutal of the day. She removed the 20-year-old qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-1 in 45 minutes. And not only did the 28-year-old Tunisian advance to the third round but she also met the former footballer David Beckham. "Such an amazing person," gushed Jabeur about the ex-England skipper. "I was really looking forward to meeting him. We've been trying to organize this for a long time." Jabeur, who lost in last year's final to Elena Rybakina, added: "I had a very nice conversation with him. I love to meet those athletes because I believe I can learn a lot from him." Such as bending the ball like Beckham?

