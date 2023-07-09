Cincinnati rally for point after Swiderski double for Charlotte

Miami (AFP) – Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati had to fight back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Charlotte in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Cincinnati, the top-ranked team in MLS, are now without a win in three games but were staring at a third defeat of the season after two early strikes from Polish forward Karol Swiderski.

Swiderski headed the home side into the lead in the 14th minute, angling in a shot from a Kerwin Vargas cross after good work from a new signing, former Glasgow Rangers and Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield.

Swiderski doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, the Pole directing a deep cross from Jaylin Lindsey into the far corner.

A 52nd-minute penalty from Luciano Acosta brought the Ohio side back into the game before Alvaro Barreal grabbed the equalizer with a solo run and cute finish with the outside of his left foot.

Cincinnati played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after defender Ian Murphy was sent off for a second yellow card following a late challenge.

Inter Miami, bottom of the East, will unveil Lionel Messi next Sunday and continued to show a slight improvement with a third straight draw, this time on 2-2 at Wayne Rooney's DC United.

Teenager Benjamin Cremaschi fired Miami into the lead with a superb strike from 25 yards after he was set up well by Robert Taylor.

But United hit back in similar fashion with a sweetly struck drive from outside the box by Greek striker Taxiarchis Fountas.

Noah Allen restored Miami's lead in the 68th minute with a low free-kick that evaded everyone in the box and snuck in the far bottom corner.

But United earned a share of the points thanks to two substitutes -- Ruan bursting down the right and putting in a low cross that was turned in by Dutch forward Nigel Robertha.

Atlanta United won 1-0 at Montreal with Brooks Lennon slotting home after Argentine Thiago Almada's free-kick struck the upright.

The New York Red Bulls continued their climb towards a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over third-place New England.

Two minutes after Frankie Amaya had put the Red Bulls ahead in the 58th minute, the Revolution had Latif Blessing sent off.

Wikelman Carmona blasted in the second for New York but the visitors were left frustrated after what appeared to be a last-second equalizer from Andrew Farrell was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

