PSG make Bayern's Hernandez their fifth new signing

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain signed Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on Sunday, the club's fifth signing this week.

The French 2018 World Cup winner joins Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers since Luis Enrique's appointment as coach on Wednesday.

Hernandez has signed a deal until 2028 at the Qatari-backed side which approaches the upcoming season with Enrique now in the dug out after the sacking of Christophe Galtier.

"I'm feeling so happy, I've been waiting to join PSG for some time now and at last it's happened," said Hernandez, who will be experiencing Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old's transfer was estimated at around 40 million euros ($44 million) by a source close to the deal, way below the 80 million originally sought by Bayern.

A question mark hangs over Hernandez's fitness with the player only turning out 107 times for the Bundesliga giants in four years.

He has been sidelined since undergoing surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the ninth minute of France's opening World Cup match against Australia in Qatar.

Hernandez will link up in defence with Slovakia captain Skriniar, who joined on a free transfer the day after Enrique's unveiling as manager, with forward Asensio moving from Real Madrid.

Uruguay midfielder Ugarte followed the day after from Portuguese club Sporting, with the Ligue 1 champions signing South Korean international Lee from Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique has been quick to recruit as major doubts persist over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG must sell their superstar player in the current transfer window or likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends next season.

