Reggae Boyz into Gold Cup semis after win over Guatemala

Miami (AFP) – Jamaica overcame a determined Guatemala 1-0 to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final on Sunday with Amari'i Bell's 51st-minute goal setting up a last-four clash with Mexico.

Jamaica's Everton winger Demarai Gray set up the winner for Amari'i Bell as the Reggae Boyz reached the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Guatemala in Cincinnati

The Reggae Boyz have now reached the semi-final stage in four of the past five Gold Cups and have a chance to make their first appearance in the final since 2017.

Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has successfully gelled together a talented group of players, including several recruited from English football, into a maturing team that was able to withstand some late pressure from Guatemala.

The TQL Stadium in Cincinnati was the latest venue in this tournament to be taken over by the impressively large and loud following of Guatemala fans, whose energy transmitted itself onto the field.

It was a frantic start with the Central American side buzzing around the field and there was an early chance for Guatemala's American-born striker Rubio Rubin, but his low shot was comfortably dealt with by Andre Blake.

Full-back Aaron Herrera had another chance for Guatemala, the ball falling to him in space outside the box, but he was unable to get over the rising ball and blasted his effort high.

It was one of Jamaica's Premier League contingent who created the breakthrough with Everton's Demarai Gray showing his close control and awareness as he threaded a defence-splitting pass to Bell, who drilled home from the inside-left channel.

Leon Bailey then brought an excellent save from close range out of Nicholas Hagen, the Guatemala goalkeeper's left leg denying the Aston Villa winger.

But Jamaica had their 'keeper Blake to thank for a full-stretch save that kept out a header from Alejandro Galindo which was heading to the top corner.

"It's an amazing feeling to get to the semi-final. It's something we set out to do, but we don't want to stop there. We are going to keep on going and go and win the tournament," said Bell, who plays for promoted Premier League club Luton Town.

Later on Sunday, the United States face Canada in the last quarter-final with the prize a semi-final clash with Panama.

