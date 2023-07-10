LIV moves team championship to Trump's Doral in October

Miami (AFP) – LIV Golf League's season-ending Team Championship will be staged at former US President Donald Trump's Doral Golf Club in Miami on October 20-22, the Saudi-backed series announced on Monday.

The LIV Golf League has moved its 2023 season-ending Team Championship from Saudi Arabia in November to Trump National Doral at Miami in August, the Saudi-backed series announced

Advertising Read more

The $50 million event originally had been planned for November 3-5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Instead, Jeddah will host the 13th and final regular-season LIV Golf event on October 13-15 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, where the individual season champion will be decided.

Trump National Doral, nicknamed "The Blue Monster," will stage the 12-team tournament based on seedings of the squads after Jeddah. The event will feature both match play and stroke play, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes.

The Dustin Johnson-led 4Aces team won last year's team crown at Doral.

"We're thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year," LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said.

Two-time major winner and 2022 LIV individual champion Johnson, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein have the all-American 4Aces atop the team standings this season after nine of 13 events, including triumphs at London and Adelaide.

American Talor Gooch leads the LIV Golf individual standings with reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia second and American Brooks Koepka, who won his fifth major title in May at the PGA Championship, in third.

LIV's next event is in August at The Greenbrier in West Virginia with other regular-season stops in August at Trump's course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and in September at Chicago.

© 2023 AFP