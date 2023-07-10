Yankees' Cole and D-backs' Gallen named MLB All-Star starters

Los Angeles (AFP) – New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and Arizona Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen were named on Monday as the starting pitchers for Tuesday's 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Starting pitchers for the 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle were announced with Arizona's Zac Gallen, left, on the mound for the National League and Gerrit Cole, right, of the New York Yankees getting the nod for the American League

Advertising Read more

Both players will make their first career All-Star start when they take the mound in Seattle, Cole for the American League and right-hander Gallen for the National League.

The AL, which has won the past nine All-Star Games, leads the all-time rivalry 47-43 with two drawn.

Cole, 32, is a six-time All-Star but his only appearance in the annual mid-season contest of elite talent came in 2015 for the NL when he played for Pittsburgh.

It will be the first All-Star nod for Gallen, 27, who becomes the first D-backs' pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Curt Schilling in 2002. The only other Arizona All-Star starting pitcher was Randy Johnson in 2000 and 2001.

Cole has a 9-2 record with a 2.85 earned-run average (ERA) and 123 strikeouts while Gallen is 11-3, sharing the MLB wins lead, with a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts.

Cole is the first Yankees pitcher to start the All-Star Game since Roger Clemens in 2001 and the 12th Yankees pitcher overall to start the contest.

The NL batting lineup features leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna of MLB wins leader Atlanta followed by Los Angeles Dodgers sluggers Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

AL batters include leadoff hitter Marcus Semien of Texas followed by Japanese designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, who was also named to the lineup as a pitcher.

© 2023 AFP