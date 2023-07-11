Djokovic deconstructs Rublev to set up Sinner clash in semis at Wimbledon

2023 Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down to muscle his way past the seventh seed Andrey Rublev and set up a semi-final with eighth seed Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Novak Djokovic beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the 12th time. The 36-year-old Serb will play the eighth seed Jannik Sinner for a place in Sunday's men's singles final.

Rublev's reward for taking the opening set 6-4 after 45 minutes was a brutal 28-minute hammering in the second which Djokovic claimed 6-1.

Djokovic broke to lead 3-2 in the third when Rublev dumped a forehand into the net. Djokovic kept his nose in front displaying his habitual all-court nous and served for the set at 5-4 up.

Two set points were clocked up without much ado but he squandered them and offered up a break point. He saved that with a deft forehand volley at the net.

A third set point came and went begging as did a second break point for Rublev. A fourth set point and a third break point also appeared and disappeared in a curious coda to the set.

As the game approached the 14-minute mark, Djokovic finally claimed the spoils to lead two sets to one and move a step closer to a 12th appearance in the semi-finals.

The 59-minute set appeared to drain Rublev who ran and scurried with the mien of a man processing impending oblivion. There were flashes of the dash and precision that had propelled him to a first quarter-final at the All England Club but he could not live with Djokovic's wit and willpower.

And when the 36-year-old broke early in the fourth, it was evident where the encounter was heading.

"There were some thrilling rallies," said Djokovic immediately after the 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 triumph to give him a 33rd consecutive victory on Centre Court.

"Andrey is a player I respect a lot. He brings a lot of intensity."

Djokovic will face similar physicality on Friday when he plays Sinner for the third time and the first since their epic quarter-final last year at Wimbledon.

Sinner reached the semis for the first time after outmanoeuvring the unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin.

The 21-year-old Italian won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and 14 minutes on Court 1.

"For sure physically I have improved since last year," said Sinner. "I'm much stronger. I can stay on court for many hours without suffering.

"I think also game-wise I feel better. If I have to play the slice, I can play now without thinking.

"Before it was always a little bit different. I can go to the net knowing that I have good volleys. I have some good things now in my game, and hopefully I can use them in the right way."

Those assets will have to be deployed with extreme prejudice to prevent Djokovic from reaching a ninth Wimbledon final.

"Pressure is never going to go away no matter how many Grand Slams you win," Djokovic remarked about his battles with players on the circuit.

"It awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it inspires me to play my best tennis. I know they want to get a scalp and get a win ... but it ain't happening."

