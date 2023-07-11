Svitolina outwits Swiatek to set up Vondrousova semi-final showdown at Wimbledon

2023 Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina ruthlessly exploited the grass court doubts of top seed Iga Swiatek to move into the semi-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday with a gutsy, astute display of tennis.

Elina Svitolina beat the top seed iga Swiatek to reach the lst four at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old Ukrainian will play the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova for a place in Saturday's women's singles final.

Advertising Read more

Svitolina, who was invited to compete in the main draw by the organisers, won 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 on Centre Court.

She will meet the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova who upset the form book to oust the fourth seed Jessica Pegula in three sets.

On the day of the underdogs, Svitolina's feat was the most impressive. But as well as her own skills, the 28-year-old Ukrainian had a munificent opponent to thank.

Swiatek served for the opening set at 5-4 but fluffed her lines and they were level at 5-5.

Reprieved, Svitolina held for 6-5 to increase the pressure on the 22-year-old Pole who coughed up two set points.

Svitolina clinched the opener when Swiatek botched a backhand volley. The alpha had slipped into gruesomely losing 16 of the last 18 points.

Comeback

Swiatek showed her resilience during her fourth round match against Bencic when she saved two match points.

And the comeback looked underway when she carved herself an early break in the second set to lead 2-1 and confirmed for 3-1.

But back came Svitolina to lead 4-3. In the second set tiebreak, she ramped up the power andd surged into a 4-1 lead.

But Swiatek refused to yield. Her 19th and 20th forehand winners brought her to 5-5 and she clinched the tiebreak 7-5 when a Svitolina backhand landed long.

Surge

In the decider, Svitolina won four games on the trot to lead 5-1. The 22-year-old Pole at least showed a champiopn's spirit by forcing Svitolina to serve for the tie at 5-2. She fulfilled her task with aplomb.

"It's really unbelievable," said Svitolina who returned to the circuit in April. "I am happy that I got the chance to play in the tournament and that I could play a great match in a great atmosphere."

Svitolina will take on Vondrousova who recovered from a break down in the final set to oust Pegula.

The match ended 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. "I fought until the end," said Vondrousova, who reached the French Open final in 2019.

Of her first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon, she added: "I can't believe it I am so proud."

During the decider on Court 1, the 24-year-old looked outclassed as Pegula strode towards the net to finish points rather than embroiling herself in a baseline slugfest.

The 29-year-old American, also vying for a first appearance in the last four at Wimbledon, will rue the two squandered chances to rack up a 5-1 lead in the final set.She lost her next service game as Vondrousova continued her roll to victory.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe