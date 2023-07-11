Tottenham sign Israel forward Solomon on free transfer

London (AFP) – Tottenham signed Israel forward Manor Solomon on a free transfer on Tuesday after his successful loan spell at Fulham.

Solomon was able to cancel his contract with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk after FIFA extended its temporary employment rules relating to the war.

That enabled the 23-year-old to join Ange Postecoglou's side on a five-year deal after passing his medical earlier this week.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations can "unilaterally suspend their employment" until June 30 2024, provided teams are informed of the suspension in writing by July 1.

With Solomon's previous terms with Shakhtar due to expire on December 31, he was able to become a free agent after he exercised the right to suspend his current employment with the Ukraine outfit.

The winger, who has 35 Israel caps, is Tottenham's fourth signing since the end of last season.

Dejan Kulusevski's loan move from Juventus was made permanent, with Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England midfielder James Maddison also arriving in north London.

Solomon showed his potential during his loan with Fulham last season after waiting until January to make his full debut due to a serious knee injury.

He scored five goals in 24 appearances as Fulham finished a creditable 10th in the Premier League.

Solomon could face his former club Shakhtar in a friendly on August 6 after it was announced last month that Tottenham would host the Ukrainian champions.

