Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 9 - underdogs and the big dog

Who saw the wildcard Elina Svitolina v the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final? Certainly not the daily review. The unfancied duo performed supernaturally to see off alpha adversaries Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula respectively. And here's something ... Novak Djokovic won. No? Fake news?

Next time Iga

Top seed Iga Swiatek played in her first Wimbledon quarter-final and lost it to an inspired Elina Svitolina who seemed to hurry a player who is renowned for rushing players. "I think Elina was just overall playing aggressively and giving it all in every shot," reflected Swiatek after the three-set defeat on Centre Court, "So for sure I played some mistakes that I shouldn't do. That's why I lost. But she also put pressure on me." The two are chums off the court. "I think, yeah, I'll root for her," added the 22-year-old Pole. "Especially because we like each other as people. I told her at the net that I hope she wins this tournament." Bless.

Good call

While the roof was being closed on Court 1 during the quarter-final between the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova and the fourth seed Jessica Pegula, Vondrousova took the opportunity to call her hubby who told her it was a good match and that she was playing well. Both true. You can see why she married him. He urged her to fight which is exactly what she did. And she won in three sets. As things stand, her man won't be racing over from Prague for the semi-final. "He has to work," said Vondrousova. "He has to take care of our cat. He has to stay home." But what if she reaches the final? Paws for thought.

All hail Svitolina

Marketa Vondrousova is certainly awestruck with Elina Svitolina's feats. The 28-year-old Ukrainian had her first baby with French tennis star Gael Monfils at the end of last year and since her return to the tour in April has reached the last eight at the French Open and is into the last four at Wimbledon. "It's incredible what she did," marvelled Vondrousova. "She received a wild card and she's in semis. I feel like it's such a short time after a baby. She's doing amazing things." Svitolina reached the semis in Wimbledon in 2019 but only got to the second round when she last played in 2021. "I think for us, we can see that we also can manage with a baby. It's amazing," cooed Vondrousova. Hey hubby, you might be doing more than cat sitting next year.

Testosterone progression

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the last four for the first time following his four-set win over the unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin. The 21-year-old Italian will play Novak Djokovic in the semis after the Serb saw off Andrey Rublev in four sets. Djokovic beat Sinner on his way to the 2022 title – famously coming from two sets down. But Sinner says he operates in an altered state. "For sure physically I have improved. I'm much stronger," he asserted. "I can stay on court for many hours without suffering," he boasted. He says he is also mentally stronger having reached the top 10 in the world. "I think also game-wise or tennis-wise I feel better," he added. "If I have to play the slice, I can play it now without thinking. Before it was always a little bit different. I can go to the net knowing that I have good volleys. I have some good things now in my game." Well, my fine enhanced specimen, you'll require them all in abundance against Novak Supervic.

Testosterone procession

And what of that enhanced entity Novak Djokovic? At 36, the Serb is into a 12th semi-final at Wimbledon and remains on course for a fifth consecutive title, a record-equalling eighth crown as well as a record 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. Quite why someone asks him if he feels he is the favourite is beyond the review's tiny mind but it is a free Wimbledon. "I don't want to sound arrogant but of course I would consider myself favourite," said the everlasting triumph. "Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semi-finals, so I do consider myself favourite, yes." Did you hear the howling in the glades? Sure did. That there's a big dog a-woofing.

