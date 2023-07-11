Wimbledon day 9: Who said what

London (AFP) – Who said what at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club:

"She was really distracted with her ice cream, so I was not the priority there. She is still at this age when she doesn't care if I win, if I lose."

-- Elina Svitolina after speaking to baby daughter Skai, at home with tennis-playing husband Gael Monfils, following her victory over Iga Swiatek.

"First of all I am going to have a beer probably."

-- Svitolina on her plans to celebrate.

"Iga is not only a great champion, she is also an unbelievable person. She was one of the first who helped the Ukrainian people and was a huge help for Ukraine."

-- Svitolina on her admiration for world number one Swiatek.

"I'll root for her, especially because we like each other as people. I told her at the net that I hope she wins this tournament."

-- Swiatek backs Svitolina for the title

"The pressure never goes away every time I come on court. They want to get a scalp and the win -- but it ain't happening!"

-- Novak Djokovic after beating Andrey Rublev to reach the semi-finals for the 12th time.

"I had these little chances that in the end I didn't make. He made them. That's why he's Novak, one of the greatest players in history."

-- Rublev on the challenge of facing the champion.

"He just said, 'Try to fight, you are playing good, you are playing a great match'."

-- Marketa Vondrousova on a timely pep talk on the phone from husband Stepan Simek, which helped her turn around her quarter-final against Jessica Pegula.

