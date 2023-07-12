Football: Women's World Cup Group D

Sydney (AFP) – The FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20.

Alessia Russo could be among the goals for England at the World Cup

Advertising Read more

AFP Sport takes a detailed look at Group D:

ENGLAND (FIFA ranking 4)

Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED)

Star player: Keira Walsh (Barcelona/ESP)

Best World Cup performance: Third place (2015)

England are reigning European champions and along with holders the United States favourites for the World Cup.

But if they are to win the tournament for the first time England will need to do it without several key players because of injury.

Captain Leah Williamson, Arsenal forward Beth Mead and Chelsea's Fran Kirby will all miss out with knee injuries.

England's form has also been a little patchy in recent months.

They were held 1-1 by Brazil and then lost 2-0 at home to Australia as their 30-match unbeaten run came to an end.

England's final warm-up match for the World Cup was an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate with Portugal at home.

But the Lionesses have strength in depth to make up for the injuries and in Sarina Wiegman they have one of the best coaches in the women's game.

CHINA (FIFA ranking 14)

Coach: Shui Qingxia (CHN)

Star player: Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville/USA)

Best World Cup performance: Runners-up (1999)

China hosted the first Women's World Cup, in 1991, were fourth in 1995 and then runners-up to the United States in 1999.

But since then they have been caught up and overtaken by the European countries in particular.

China squeezed into the knockout rounds in 2019 before bowing out 2-0 in the last 16 to Italy.

There were better signs however last year when they defeated former World Cup winners Japan in the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Cup on penalties.

China then beat South Korea 3-2 in the final and attacking midfielder Wang Shuang, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, was one of the players of the tournament with five goals.

Much will depend on Wuhan-born Wang if they are to make an impression in Australia and New Zealand.

HAITI (FIFA ranking 53)

Coach: Nicolas Delepine (FRA)

Star player: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon/FRA)

Best World Cup performance: First appearance

Haiti are one of the feel-good stories of this World Cup.

They defied instability back home to qualify for the first time in their history, via the play-offs.

The young squad, boasting a number of players who ply their trade in France, is considered something of a "golden generation".

The undoubted pick is the 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay, whose performances for Stade de Reims earned her a move to heavyweights Lyon.

The attacking midfielder is considered one of the most promising players in world football.

Haiti will be many people's second team, but it would be a shock if they get out of the group.

DENMARK (FIFA ranking 13)

Coach: Lars Sondergaard (DEN)

Star player: Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich/GER)

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1991, 1995)

The Danes will be expected to make it out of the group along with England, having romped their way through qualifying with a perfect eight wins in eight matches.

Pernille Harder will be key if they are to equal or improve on their best World Cup showing of getting to the quarter-finals.

The skipper made her international debut aged 16 and promptly scored a hat-trick.

Now 30, she is a two-time UEFA Women's Player of the Year and has been described by Chelsea manager Emma Hayes as "one of the best attacking players in the world".

Recently left Chelsea at the end of her contract and joined Bayern.

© 2023 AFP