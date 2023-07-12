Philipsen takes Stage 11 to clock up fourth win of 2023 Tour de France

2023 Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen won Stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to claim a fourth victory in the 2023 event.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider finished the 180 kilometres between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins in four hours, one minute and seven seconds.

Dylan Groenewegen of Team Jayco-AlUla was second and Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious was third.

“It’s been an incredible Tour so far," Philipsen said. “I can’t realize how good it is all going, so I’m super proud and really happy with my shape.

And also to get through the final line without problems is also a big challenge and we managed to do it four times, so I’m super happy.”

Philipsen's earlier successes had been aided by his teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

But he did not take part in Wednesday's sprint. Philipsen managed to negotiate his way through the field and join Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour.

“I can also win without Mathieu," Philipsen joked. "But of course, he makes it more easy."

Defending champion Jonas Vingegard retains the race leader's yellow jersey. He is 17 seconds ahead of two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remains 40 seconds off the pace.

Thursday’s Stage 12 will take the riders 169 kilometres between Roanne and Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

The battle for the yellow jersey is expected to resume on Friday with the ascent of the Grand Colombier, a gruelling climb that concludes the stage.

