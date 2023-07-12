Wimbledon Day 10: Quarter-finals guide

London (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz targets his 10th straight win on grass as he bids to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday while Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur in a repeat of last year's title match.

AFP Sport looks at the day's four quarter-final matches (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

MEN

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) v Holger Rune (DEN x6)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is fast getting used to grass as he prepares to take on his friend Holger Rune.

The two players are both 20 but Alcaraz has already won a Grand Slam -- the US Open last year

On paper it least, it will be the Spanish top seed's toughest task so far at Wimbledon, but he is looking forward to playing the Dane, who is seeded sixth.

"I'm really excited about this match," he said. "We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old.

"We've not texted each other, but obviously we know each other really well. Yeah, I'm really excited about it. I think he's the same."

Daniil Medvedev (x3) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Daniil Medvedev is part of an ever-rarer breed -- a man who has beaten Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

The Russian third seed, who crushed the Serbian in straight sets in the US Open final in 2021, says he believes he can win the tournament.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev is playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

"I always tell this to myself, to be honest," he said. "At the same time we have Novak who won it, what, four times in a row, seven times in total? He's won a lot of Grand Slams."

Medvedev faces Christopher Eubanks, who has fallen head over heels in love with grass after previously describing it as the "stupidest" surface to play on.

The unseeded American has become one of the main crowd-pleasers at the tournament with his eye-catching play and infectious personality, beating fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round.

WOMEN

Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3)

Ons Jabeur has made no secret of the fact she is out for revenge when she takes on Elena Rybakina in a repeat of last year's final.

The Tunisian sixth seed, who has fast become a crowd favourite at the All England Club, was a set up last year against the Kazakh player before the match slipped away from her.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is out for revenge against Elena Rybakina © Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Jabeur said losing the match was "painful" but that she gave everything.

"I believe in destiny," she said. "It wasn't supposed to be that year. Maybe greater things are coming after that final. Definitely will learn a lot from it."

Rybakina lost her first set of the tournament but it has been smooth sailing ever since for the third seed, who did not even complete a set in her fourth-round tie after injured Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears.

Madison Keys (USA x25) v Aryna Sabalenka (x2)

Madison Keys has kept a relatively low profile at this year's Wimbledon but suddenly finds herself back in the quarter-finals, eight years after she last reached the same stage.

The American, seeded 25th, dropped her first set of the tournament in her impressive three-set win over Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka has won three tournaments this year, including the Australian Open, and has looked increasingly impressive.

But she is wary of the challenge from Keys.

"She's a really tough opponent to play against," she said. "I know it's going to be great battle. I'm really looking forward to this match."

