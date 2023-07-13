Seven year glitch: Izagirre wins a Tour de France stage for a second time

2023 Tour de France

Ion Izagirre won Stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday nearly seven years after his debut stage victory in cycling's most prestigious race.

The Cofidis rider completed the 169 kilometres between Roanne and Belleville-en-Beaujolais in three hours, 51 minutes and 42 seconds. Mathieu Burgaudeau was second and Matteo Jorgenson was third

“It’s incredible," said the 34-year-old Spaniard. "For the whole Tour so far I tried to break away and it didn’t work out but today, yes."

Izagirre attacked from a group of breakaway riders in the final climb - the ascent of the 5.3-kilometre Col de la Croix Rosier.

“I was confident in my strength," he added. "I knew that if I earned enough of a lead, my adversaries wouldn’t have me in sight and it would play in my favour.”

Izagirre's previous Tour win came in 2016 in the Alpine town of Morzine.

In the overall rankings, the defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remained in third place.

The fight for the race leader's yellow jersey is expected to resume on Friday during the 138 kilometres of Stage 13 between Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and Grand Colombier.

