Wallaby Gordon to join Toulon as Rugby World Cup cover
Toulon (France) (AFP) – Australia scrum-half Jake Gordon will join Toulon as cover during the Rugby World Cup, the French Top 14 club announced on Thursday.
Issued on: Modified:
Gordon, 30, made the last of his 20 Wallabies appearances in November but has been omitted from their squad for the ongoing Rugby Championship.
Earlier this year, Gordon signed a new deal with Rugby Australia until 2025, when the British and Irish Lions tour takes place.
The Waratahs half-back will arrive on the Cote d'Azur on a temporary basis with Baptiste Serin away with the France set-up preparing for the World Cup, which begins on September 8.
"Jake is an experienced international scrum-half," Toulon head coach Pierre Mignoni said in a club statement.
"He will bring his leadership, his vision and his physical qualities," he added.
According to the Roar sports website, Gordon's Wallabies team-mate Noah Lolesio could also join Toulon on a short-term deal following in the footsteps of ex-Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.
Three-time Champions Cup winners Toulon start their Top 14 season on August 19 with the league taking a three-week break during the World Cup held in France after three rounds of domestic games.
© 2023 AFP