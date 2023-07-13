Wallaby Gordon to join Toulon as Rugby World Cup cover

Toulon (France) (AFP) – Australia scrum-half Jake Gordon will join Toulon as cover during the Rugby World Cup, the French Top 14 club announced on Thursday.

Gordon, 30, made the last of his 20 Wallabies appearances in November but has been omitted from their squad for the ongoing Rugby Championship.

Earlier this year, Gordon signed a new deal with Rugby Australia until 2025, when the British and Irish Lions tour takes place.

The Waratahs half-back will arrive on the Cote d'Azur on a temporary basis with Baptiste Serin away with the France set-up preparing for the World Cup, which begins on September 8.

"Jake is an experienced international scrum-half," Toulon head coach Pierre Mignoni said in a club statement.

"He will bring his leadership, his vision and his physical qualities," he added.

According to the Roar sports website, Gordon's Wallabies team-mate Noah Lolesio could also join Toulon on a short-term deal following in the footsteps of ex-Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Three-time Champions Cup winners Toulon start their Top 14 season on August 19 with the league taking a three-week break during the World Cup held in France after three rounds of domestic games.

