Jaiswal falls for 171 as India add to huge lead

Roseau (Dominica) (AFP) – West Indies finally prised out debutant century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal and added the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane but India remained in complete control at 400 for four at lunch on the third day of the first Test in Dominica on Friday.

Advertising Read more

Already facing the prospect of an innings defeat on a deteriorating pitch with the tourists' lead standing at an imposing 250 runs, the Caribbean team didn't help their cause when captain Kraigg Brathwaite dropped a regulation catch offered by Virat Kohli off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

On 40 at the time, the champion batsman and former skipper's painstaking effort has taken him to 72 off 170 balls at the break in partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out).

Getting to 171 off 387 deliveries in more than eight hours in the middle, Jaiswal was undone by the extra pace and bounce extracted by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in edging a catch to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva after an hour's play to break a 110-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli.

Senior seamer Kemar Roach then accounted for vice-captain Rahane who mistimed a drive to Jermaine Blackwood at extra-cover.

© 2023 AFP