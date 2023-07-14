Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France's Stage 13

2023 Tour de France

Michal Kwiatkowski claimed Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday with a breakaway solo victory.

The 33-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider completed the 137.8 kilometres between Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and Grand Colombier in three hours, 17 minutes and 33 seconds. Maxim van Gils was second and Tadej Pogacar was third.

That result allowed Pogacar to reduce Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead to nine seconds

Kwiatkowski last claimed a stage victory in 2020 but he showed his experience to go with an early breakaway before striking out on his own about 11 kilometres from the mountaintop finish.

“It was a crazy experience,” Kwiatkowski said. “When I entered the breakaway, I thought this is just a free ticket to maybe the bottom of the climb.”

Kwiatkowski, who earlier in his career largely contributed to the Tour victories of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, added: "I didn’t believe that was possible, but here I am.”

Stage 15 will take the riders 152 kilometres between Annemasse and the ski station of Morzine Les Portes du Soleil.

The race finishes on 23 July with Stage 21 between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Champs Elysées.

