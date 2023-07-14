USA women to host South Africa after World Cup

Washington (AFP) – The United States women's national team, which launches its bid for a third consecutive Women's World Cup crown next week, will play host to South Africa once it returns home.

Advertising Read more

The US Soccer Federation announced Friday that the American women will play their first matches after the Women's World Cup against South Africa on September 21 at Cincinnati and September 24 at Chicago.

Both South Africa and the Americans are competing in the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the African squad there for the second time and the US women for the ninth.

"The focus right now is of course on the World Cup, but to get two great matches in our first games back in the USA in two stadiums that are really fun to play in will be awesome," US head coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

"South Africa has talented players so I'm sure these will be two entertaining games."

The US women open against Vietnam in the group stage on July 22 at Auckland while South Africa will start the next day against Sweden at Wellington.

© 2023 AFP