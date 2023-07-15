Declan Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal: club

London (AFP) – England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly a record fee between two British clubs of 105 million pounds (137.5 million dollars).

Declan Rice's signature is part of Arsenal's bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season

Hours earlier the 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the "very highest level" lay behind his decision to move to Arsenal, who are spending heavily in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal's Sporting Director Edu said: "Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels.

"The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us."

